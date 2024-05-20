Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Has 37.5% Downside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) stock has dropped more than 10% since its latest quarterly report showing a more than 53% decline in Q1 revenue and continued net losses from its business. BTIG analyst Mark Massaro downgraded Ginkgo stock to sell, and lowered his price on this biotech penny stock to just $0.50. It closed Friday at $0.80, so that would be a 37.5% drop.

Is Ginkgo stock a sell?

Why rate Ginkgo stock a sell? Where shall I begin?

Massaro is most concerned with management commentary that new "cell programs" -- of which the company expects to add 100 this year -- are no longer a great forecaster of revenue growth, and may give investors a false impression of the company's revenue growth rate. The analyst wrote that it will be "difficult to model how new cell program adds will flow into revenue growth in 2024, 2025, and beyond." For that reason, as well as a change in business plan to offering "lab data as a service," Massaro feels it's safest to avoid the stock for now.

I agree. Ginkgo cut costs significantly in the quarter, but largely through cuts in head count and research and development -- troubling moves in a supposed growth stock. Adding to its troubles, the company received a warning from the NYSE that it's at risk of being delisting if the stock price does not rise soon. That's often a precursor to a company announcing a reverse stock split -- yet another no-no for growth stocks.

Although possessing enough cash to keep it going for about two years at its current burn rate, I'm just not sure this company is going anywhere fast. To me, that makes Ginkgo stock a sell.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks right now?

Before you buy stock in Ginkgo Bioworks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ginkgo Bioworks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $566,624!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Roche Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.