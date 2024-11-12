Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Q3 Growth and Strategic Deals

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ( (DNA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is a pioneering company in the biotechnology sector, specializing in cell programming and biosecurity solutions across multiple industries such as food, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Ginkgo Bioworks highlighted significant achievements in its strategic realignment, including signing new deals with Novo Nordisk and Merck, and making strides in cost reduction and site consolidation.

Financially, Ginkgo reported a total revenue of $89 million, marking a 61% increase from the previous year, driven by a one-time non-cash revenue adjustment. However, excluding this adjustment, the revenue showed a decline. The company’s loss from operations improved significantly, dropping from $286 million to $55 million, thanks to cost-cutting measures and restructuring efforts. Ginkgo’s cash position remains strong with $616 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter.

Strategically, the company continues to focus on expanding its cell engineering platform, adding 25 new programs and securing major deals, including expanding its collaboration with Novo Nordisk and achieving a milestone with Merck. The company is also progressing toward its goal of achieving Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by the end of 2026, with substantial savings anticipated from workforce reductions and facility consolidations.

Looking ahead, Ginkgo Bioworks management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing continued growth in their cell engineering services and biosecurity revenue, with an updated revenue guidance for 2024 reflecting recent strategic moves.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.