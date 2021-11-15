Ginkgo Bioworks Q3 Loss Sharply Widens - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) reported on Monday that third-quarter net loss attributable to the company sharply widened to $101.88 million or $0.08 per share from $26.06 million or $0.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter soared to $77.61 million from $13.30 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.03 per share on revenues of $45.75 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Ginkgo expects total Foundry revenue of at least $100 million, inclusive of both downstream value share and services revenue. It also now expects Biosecurity revenue to be at least $110 million.

