Ginkgo Bioworks in talks with Harry Sloan-led SPAC for over $20 bln deal - Bloomberg News

April 9 (Reuters) - Biotechnology startup Ginkgo Bioworks is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by Harry Sloan, in a transaction valued at around $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Ginkgo Bioworks did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

