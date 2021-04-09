Ginkgo Bioworks in talks with Harry Sloan-led SPAC for over $20 bln deal - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Biotechnology startup Ginkgo Bioworks is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by Harry Sloan, in a transaction valued at around $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Ginkgo Bioworks did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

