Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$176.5 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$1.60 billion, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.8% to $98.3 million from $148.5 million last year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$176.5 Mln. vs. -$1.60 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.10 vs. -$1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $98.3 Mln vs. $148.5 Mln last year.

