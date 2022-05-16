Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$590.5 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$73.6 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 281.9% to $168.4 million from $44.1 million last year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$590.5 Mln. vs. -$73.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.37 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q1): $168.4 Mln vs. $44.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $375-$390 mln

