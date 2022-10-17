Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.63, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 128.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $54.28 million, down 30.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $418.55 million, which would represent changes of -426.67% and +33.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 98.5% lower within the past month. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

