Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) closed at $3.14, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.3% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.65 million, down 34.74% from the year-ago period.

DNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $409 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20% and +30.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

