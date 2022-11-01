Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) closed at $2.74, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.06% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 8.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 128.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $54.28 million, down 30.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $418.55 million, which would represent changes of -426.67% and +33.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.03% lower. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

