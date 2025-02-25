Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$107.53 million

The company's earnings totaled -$107.53 million, or -$2.00 per share. This compares with -$211.69 million, or -$4.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.2% to $43.85 million from $34.76 million last year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

