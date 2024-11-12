Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Q3 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$56.40 million, or -$1.08 per share. This compares with -$302.89 million, or -$6.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.7% to $89.05 million from $55.43 million last year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$56.40 Mln. vs. -$302.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.08 vs. -$6.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $89.05 Mln vs. $55.43 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $215 - $235 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.