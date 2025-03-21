Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) closed the latest trading day at $7.27, indicating a +1.39% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 37.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.33%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.23, reflecting a 61.56% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.26 million, up 8.74% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$3.72 per share and a revenue of $171.48 million, indicating changes of +64.09% and -24.47%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 37.85% higher within the past month. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

