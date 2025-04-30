Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) closed at $7.37, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.23, marking a 61.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.26 million, up 8.74% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$3.72 per share and a revenue of $171.48 million, indicating changes of +64.09% and -24.47%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.