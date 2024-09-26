Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) ending at $7.70, denoting a -0.77% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6%.

The company's stock has climbed by 9.6% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$2.80, signifying a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.92 million, down 20.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$12.60 per share and a revenue of $182.13 million, representing changes of +19.23% and -27.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)

