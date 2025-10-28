Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) closed at $12.74, marking a -4.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.34%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.8%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.21% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.24, signifying a 14.81% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39 million, down 56.2% from the year-ago period.

DNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.27 per share and revenue of $181 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.13% and -20.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.