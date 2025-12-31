Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) was up +1.96% at $8.31. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.12% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.8, showcasing a 1.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $37 million, indicating a 15.62% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$5.94 per share and a revenue of $173 million, indicating changes of +42.66% and -23.8%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.