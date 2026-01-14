Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) closed at $9.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.39% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.47% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.8, reflecting a 1.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $37 million, indicating a 15.62% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

DNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.94 per share and revenue of $173 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.66% and 0%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

