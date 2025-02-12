Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) closed at $12.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 44.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.72%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $45.08 million, reflecting a 29.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.