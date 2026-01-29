Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) closed at $9.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 13.48% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.8, indicating a 1.1% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $37 million, reflecting a 15.62% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$5.94 per share and a revenue of $173 million, demonstrating changes of +42.66% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.