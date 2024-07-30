Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) ending at $0.37, denoting a +0.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.28%.

The company's stock has climbed by 12.72% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.64 million, down 43.36% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.30 per share and a revenue of $175.18 million, indicating changes of +23.08% and -30.33%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

