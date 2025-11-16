Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 10.88

The average one-year price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) has been revised to $10.88 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.49% from the latest reported closing price of $8.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 24.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNA is 0.13%, an increase of 36.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.10% to 32,620K shares. The put/call ratio of DNA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 3,577K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,235K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 26.94% over the last quarter.

Erste Asset Management holds 2,200K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 48.58% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 1,746K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,609K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNA by 28.48% over the last quarter.

