Ginkgo Bioworks, Factorial Join To Develop Enzyme For Single-Cell Library Prep Technology

September 18, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Factorial Biotechnologies and Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) announced a collaboration, through which, Factorial will leverage Ginkgo Enzyme Services to develop an isothermal DNA polymerase for use in Factorial's single-cell next-generation sequencing library prep kit. Ginkgo is providing the services under its success-based pricing model, created to help companies de-risk their research and development efforts.

Ginkgo Bioworks is a horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Based in San Carlos, California, Factorial Biotechnologies is an emerging single-cell sequencing company developing an in-cell library preparation technology.

