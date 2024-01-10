News & Insights

Markets
DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Expects To Meet FY23 Revenue Guidance Ranges

January 10, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its presentation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference later on Wednesday, Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) said it expects to meet its previously disclosed new program and revenue guidance ranges in 2023, based on its preliminary unaudited estimates.

Fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect total revenue between $250 million and $260 million, with Cell Engineering revenue between $145 million and $150 million as well as Biosecurity revenue up to $110 million.

The company added that New Cell Programs are expected to be within the previously disclosed guidance range of 80 to 85 new Cell Programs added to the platform in 2023.

A business review, including a discussion of Ginkgo's platform services for large scale data generation and AI to enable biopharma R&D, will be featured in a presentation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.