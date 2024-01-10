Ginkgo Bioworks Expects To Meet FY23 Revenue Guidance Ranges

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its presentation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference later on Wednesday, Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) said it expects to meet its previously disclosed new program and revenue guidance ranges in 2023, based on its preliminary unaudited estimates.

Fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect total revenue between $250 million and $260 million, with Cell Engineering revenue between $145 million and $150 million as well as Biosecurity revenue up to $110 million.

The company added that New Cell Programs are expected to be within the previously disclosed guidance range of 80 to 85 new Cell Programs added to the platform in 2023.

A business review, including a discussion of Ginkgo's platform services for large scale data generation and AI to enable biopharma R&D, will be featured in a presentation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.