Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Expansion Of Partnership With Novo Nordisk - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk under a framework agreement that initially is contemplated to run over five years. The companies target to improve the manufacturing of Novo Nordisk's medicines for serious chronic diseases, including diabetes and obesity medications. The companies plan to collaborate on several early pipeline projects.

Jason Kelly, CEO and co-founder at Ginkgo Bioworks, said: "With this deal structure, Novo Nordisk can easily access the entire expanse of Ginkgo's pharma services from discovery through manufacturing."

