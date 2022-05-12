Ginkgo Bioworks’ Animal-Free Eggs Make DNA Stock Enticing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Evo Foods have sealed a partnership to develop animal-free egg products. Demand for animal-free food is surging. However, scientists have found it challenging to replicate the nutritional properties found in real eggs, a problem that Ginkgo will begin tackling. DNA stock opened at $2.14 on May 12.

Many consumers have previously disregarded animal-free egg products, preferring the original product. Nonetheless, Ginkgo Bioworks and Evo Foods believe they’ve cracked the code by leveraging India’s crop biodiversity, which allows them to create a range of egg substitute products.

Ginkgo’s cofounder and CEO, Jason Kelly, is quoted saying, “Ginkgo is always looking for new ways to help developers solve massive societal challenges through the use of biology, and partnering with Evo Foods to create more sustainable food ingredients is the perfect opportunity.”

Evo Foods CEO Kartik Dixit said, “Evo is committed to playing a part in feeding our ever-growing world, and this partnership will support us as we develop next-generation products in this market.”

Ginkgo stock looks in good shape and could be bolstered by its deal with Evo Foods. First of all, Ginkgo released its fourth-quarter earnings report in March, revealing that its full-year revenue surged by 309% year-over-year.

Ginkgo’s topline success was driven by its 71 active programs, including offerings in pharma and biotech, food and agriculture, industrial and environmental, consumer technology and various government contracts.

Additionally, Ginkgo recently launched its cell development kit for protein production, which is expected to scale at a rapid pace.

Let’s look at Ginkgo stock from a quantitative vantage point. During the past year, Ginkgo has added a great deal of intrinsic value, with its leveraged free cash flow margin increasing by 1.35 times and its depreciation and amortization climbing by 109%.

Furthermore, Ginkgo’s gross margin of 59% suggests that the firm holds a strong market position, thus, presenting promising growth prospects to its stakeholders.

Lastly, Ginkgo is borderline oversold with a 1-year relative strength of 31, prompting me to go for DNA stock.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Steve Booyens did not hold any position (either directly or indirectly) in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Ginkgo Bioworks’ Animal-Free Eggs Make DNA Stock Enticing appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.