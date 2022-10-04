Markets
Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Biotechnology Company Circularis For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced Tuesday the tuck-in acquisition of Circularis, a biotechnology company with a proprietary circular RNA and promoter screening platform.

When circularized, RNA is much longer-lived in cells, improving its robustness as a potential therapeutic modality. The Circularis platform also allows ultra-high-throughput screening of promoters and other enhancers.

The Circularis platform strengthens Ginkgo's platform for development of cell and gene therapies, providing the capability to rapidly identify novel promoters with appropriate strength and tissue-specificity designed into customer specific delivery modalities.

