Gimv Invests in Kivu Bioscience’s Antibody-Drug Conjugates

October 28, 2024 — 01:04 pm EDT

GIMV NV (GB:0EKR) has released an update.

Gimv has participated in a $92 million Series A funding round for Kivu Bioscience, aiming to advance next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment. This investment, led by Novo Holdings, is set to accelerate Kivu’s oncology programs by using innovative technology to enhance safety and efficacy. The funding aligns with Gimv’s strategic vision to foster growth in life sciences and improve therapeutic solutions for cancer patients.

