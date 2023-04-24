Gimv (EBR:GIMB) Price Target Increased by 8.16% to 54.06

The average one-year price target for Gimv (EBR:GIMB) has been revised to 54.06 / share. This is an increase of 8.16% from the prior estimate of 49.98 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.26% from the latest reported closing price of 46.50 / share.

Gimv Maintains 5.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gimv. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIMB is 0.10%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 1,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 249K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIMB by 10.49% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 173K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIMB by 3.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 155K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIMB by 11.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 153K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIMB by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 122K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIMB by 11.38% over the last quarter.

