Gilt yields surge, FTSE falls as Britain sets out new economic plan

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British shares fell, UK gilt yields surged, and the pound cut earlier losses after British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced a series of tax cuts and measures aimed at boosting growth.

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 1.2% after the announcement, falling to its lowest since July 15, but UK homebuilders jumped after Kwarteng announced changes to property stamp duty.

Gilt yields surged as the UK Debt Management Office laid out plans for additional issuance to fund the planned spending. The two-year yield surged by over 20 bps to 3.785%, its highest since October 2008, as increased issuance will concentrate on short-dated bonds. GB2YT=RR

Sterling pulled off a 37-year low to last trade down 0.5% at 1.1202 GBP=D3, having dropped to $1.1152 earlier in the day.

(Reporting by London Markets team; editing by Amanda Cooper)

