GILT Wins Orders Worth $27M for Stellar Blu ESA Terminals Portfolio

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT recently announced that its Commercial Division has secured $27 million in new orders for its advanced electronically steered antenna (ESA) terminal technology developed by Gilat Stellar Blu. Deliveries are scheduled primarily over the next 12 months.

The Gilat Stellar Blu ESA terminal—renowned for its compact design, high performance and multi-orbit capability—is increasingly being adopted across the aviation industry. Tailored to meet the growing demand for seamless in-flight connectivity, the terminal supports high-capacity communications while offering the scalability and flexibility essential for next-generation aviation networks. Its adaptability makes it suitable for commercial, business and defense aviation platforms.

With strong and sustained investment in airborne connectivity solutions across sectors, the market continues to show robust growth. This momentum is driving global demand for cutting-edge, value-rich communication technologies.

Management highlighted that these orders mark a significant milestone in the expansion of its Sidewinder platform. The company’s continued innovation and market traction are empowering more agile, scalable and mission-critical airborne connectivity solutions across commercial, business and defense aviation.

In May 2025, Gilat successfully concluded a series of test flights for its ESR-2030Ku ESA. The ESR-2030Ku is a compact, low-power, full-duplex aero ESA tailored for the OneWeb network.

GILT, a leading provider of satellite-based broadband services, offers advanced solutions across sectors like In-Flight Connectivity (IFC), defense and public safety. With rising global demand for defense SATCOM, driven by NGSO growth and geopolitical tensions, Gilat is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends through its deep expertise and continued investment in secure, high-performance satellite communication technologies.

The company reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 3 cents compared with 11 cents a year ago. However, revenues for the quarter reached $92 million, up 21% from a year ago. The expansion was primarily attributable to the Commercial segment, driven by the acquisition of Stellar Blu, along with continued growth in the Defense segment. These gains were partially offset by a decline in revenues from the Peru segment.

The company’s Defense unit is gaining healthy momentum, driven by increased global investment in secure, mission-critical communication technologies. In a world increasingly shaped by geopolitical uncertainties, nations and agencies are expanding their communication infrastructure to ensure security, resilience and operational agility. Gilat’s wide-ranging portfolio positions it well to meet this rising demand, making defense a more prominent revenue stream.

In the first quarter of 2025, commercial revenues (70% of first-quarter net sales) rose 56% year over year, fueled by the Stellar Blu acquisition, adding $25 million in revenues, partly offset by ending its operations in Russia in 2024. Defense revenues (25%) surged 34% year over year on the back of strong delivery volumes to its defense customers in the United States and Asia.

Management continues to project 2025 revenues between $415 million and $455 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $47 million to $53 million.

However, Gilat is facing new challenges due to global macroeconomic uncertainty and changing international trade policies and tariffs, which are negatively impacting its business environment.

GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have soared 19% in the past year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 11.8%.



