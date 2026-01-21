GILT Wins $11M VHTS Contract in APAC for Next-Gen Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s GILT Commercial Division has secured a contract worth approximately $11 million from a leading satellite operator in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for the deployment of its SkyEdge platform. This win highlights GILT’s growing prowess in next-generation satellite infrastructure. The solution will support services delivered over Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), with deliveries expected over the next 12 months.

SkyEdge IV is Gilat’s next-generation, multi-orbit ground platform designed to support a wide range of satellite applications, including broadband, aviation, maritime, defense, mobility, IoT and enterprise services. It delivers higher capacity, availability and throughput at a lower cost per bit, while leveraging virtualized, software-defined architecture to enable seamless evolution toward cloud-based networks and 5G NTN.

The deal reflects not only near-term revenue growth for Gilat, but also its strengthening strategic position as satellite operators transition toward higher-capacity, multi-application networks. According to Gilat, the SkyEdge platform was selected for its proven performance in high-capacity networks, flexibility and scalability. These attributes are particularly important in VHTS deployments, where operators must serve multiple applications simultaneously while maintaining quality of service.

Operators worldwide are investing in flexible, multi-orbit ground networks to support fixed broadband, mobility and government services. Gilat’s SkyEdge IV platform is key to this shift, offering scalable, reliable performance through virtualized, software-defined network management. In October 2025, it secured $42 million in SkyEdge IV orders from a major global satellite operator, primarily to support in-flight connectivity across multiple applications.

Gilat’s Expanding Commercial Opportunity

Gilat addresses a broad and fast-growing set of commercial markets, spanning in-flight connectivity, maritime, digital inclusion, enterprise networks, cellular backhaul and satellite gateways. These solutions support use cases ranging from aviation and commercial vessels to rural connectivity, IoT, disaster recovery and business continuity. As demand for reliable satellite connectivity rises across GEO, MEO and LEO networks, Gilat’s addressable equipment market is projected to expand steadily through 2028, reflecting strong long-term growth potential.

In the last reported quarter, Gilat posted revenues of $117.7 million, marking a robust 58% increase. This growth reflects the continued momentum across its core business segments—commercial broadband, IFC and defense communications, as well as strong contributions from its operations in Peru and its SkyEdge IV platform.

Driven by its robust performance and improving visibility into the remainder of the year, Gilat raised the midpoint of its full-year 2025 financial outlook. The company now expects revenues between $445 million and $455 million, representing a 47% year-over-year growth rate at the midpoint. This marks an increase from the previous range of $435 million to $455 million.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance was raised to $51 million to $53 million (23% year-over-year uptick at the midpoint) from the earlier projection of $50 million to $53 million.

Gilat’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

GILT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 148.6% in the past year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 208.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, Motorola Solutions MSI and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. CLFD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while MSI & UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.15%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 39.52%. Its shares have surged 35.1% in the past year.

Motorola’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.5%. MSI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.07%. Its shares have declined 17.1% in the past year.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 92.47%. In the last reported quarter, CLFD delivered an earnings surprise of 44.44%. Its shares have declined 25% over the past year.

