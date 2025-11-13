GILT Q3 Earnings Top on 58% Y/Y Sales Growth, View Raised, Stock Up 7%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 19 cents compared with 14 cents a year ago. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46.15%.

Gilat posted revenues of $117.7 million for the third quarter, marking a robust 58% increase. This growth reflects the continued momentum across its core business segments—commercial broadband, IFC and defense communications, as well as strong contributions from its operations in Peru and its SkyEdge IV platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $112 million.

Gilat’s growth during the quarter was driven by a diverse portfolio of projects and new contract wins across multiple regions and industries. Gilat Defense secured multi-million dollar orders from both the U.S. Department of Defense and the Israeli Ministry of Defense for advanced SATCOM systems, delivering high-performance, reliable communications solutions to military and government clients.

The company recorded major commercial wins for its SkyEdge IV platform and Gilat Stellar Blu’s Sidewinder ESA terminals, which are increasingly adopted by leading satellite operators and airlines to support next-generation in-flight connectivity solutions. Gilat Peru continued to play a key role in advancing Peru’s digital inclusion efforts, securing an additional $25 million order from Pronatel, in addition to the $60 million contract announced earlier in the year—bringing total orders from Pronatel to $85 million. These contracts are part of the ongoing effort to close the digital divide in remote and underserved regions.

In response to a solid third quarter and anticipating a strong trajectory heading into 2026, GILT’s shares surged 7.2% in trading and closed the session at $13.38 on Nov. 12, 2025.

Segmental Results

Commercial revenues (62% of third-quarter net sales) rose 116% year over year to $73 million, fueled by the IFC segment, reflecting both Stellar Blu’s contribution and underlying organic growth.

Defense revenues (20.5%) plunged 22.3% year over year to $24.1 million. The decline reflects a shift from mature programs to new ones still in early phases. GILT has secured several key orders expected to drive revenue in the coming quarters. As its Defense business is project-based, growth should pick up as these new programs scale.

Peru revenues (17.5%) rose to $20.6 million from $9.8 million a year ago, driven by new upgrade projects in most regions and higher equipment deliveries.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross margin fell to 32% from 38%.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter was $12.8 million compared with $8.3 million in the previous-year quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $24.7 million, up 22.3% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA soared 45.8% year over year to $15.6 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the quarter under discussion, GILT generated $28.4 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $14.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had $155 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash compared with $5.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

2025 Outlook Raised on Continued Momentum

Driven by its robust performance and improving visibility into the remainder of the year, Gilat raised the midpoint of its full-year 2025 financial outlook. The company now expects revenues between $445 million and $455 million, representing a 47% year-over-year growth rate at the midpoint. This marks an increase from the previous range of $435 million to $455 million.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance was raised to a range of $51 million to $53 million (23% year-over-year uptick at the midpoint) compared with the earlier projection of $50 million to $53 million. The revised guidance highlights management’s confidence in sustained operational strength and strong order visibility into 2026.

GILT’s Zacks Rank

Gilat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

