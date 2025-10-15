Gilman Hill Adds $7.9 Million Millrose Stake — Bolstering Dividend Income Strategy

Key Points

Gilman Hill acquired 235,475 shares of Millrose Properties for an estimated $7.9 million in the third quarter.

The transaction represents 1.2% of Gilman Hill’s 13F reportable assets under management as of quarter-end.

The purchase marks a brand new position for Gilman, but it still places outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Gilman Hill Asset Management initiated a new position in Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) in the third quarter, buying up an estimated $7.9 million worth of shares.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Wednesday, Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management established a new position in Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) during the third quarter, acquiring approximately 235,475 shares. The estimated value of the purchase was $7.9 million. This addition brought Gilman Hill’s total reported U.S. equity holdings to 231 positions.

What Else to Know

This position represents 1.2% of Gilman Hill’s $638.7 million in reportable assets under management as of quarter-end.

Top reported holdings after the filing:

NYSE:VZ: $11.9 million (1.9% of AUM)

NYSE:O: $11.6 million (1.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SBRA: $11.3 million (1.8% of AUM)

NYSE:SWK: $11.2 million (1.7% of AUM)

NYSE:HTGC: $11 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of Wednesday afternoon, Millrose Properties shares were priced at $31.91, up 45% since the company started trading independently in February and well outperforming the S&P's nearly 9.5% gain over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $5.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $231.7 million Net Income (TTM) $48.1 million Dividend Yield 5.7%

Company Snapshot

Millrose Properties operates the Homesite Option Purchase Platform (HOPP'R), providing residential land banking for homebuilders.

The company generates income by offering investors access to residential real estate-backed, income-generating opportunities, historically available only to institutional participants.

Primary customers include homebuilders seeking capital-efficient land acquisition strategies and investors seeking exposure to residential real estate income streams.

Millrose Properties delivers a unique platform for residential land banking, enabling homebuilders to secure land positions with reduced capital outlay. The company's model creates an income-generating investment vehicle backed by residential real estate, opening access to a market segment previously dominated by institutions. By focusing on capital efficiency and land control, Millrose Properties positions itself within the residential REIT sector.

Foolish Take

Gilman Hill’s new $7.9 million position in Millrose Properties (NYSE: MRP) adds a unique income-generating real estate play to its dividend-focused portfolio. Known for favoring stocks that blend steady income, capital appreciation, and risk control, the fund’s move aligns with its strategy of balancing high-yield assets like Realty Income (O) and Hercules Capital (HTGC) with emerging income vehicles.



Millrose has outperformed the broader market this year as investors have gravitated toward its Homesite Option Purchase Platform (HOPP’R) model, which helps homebuilders secure land without tying up significant capital. The company spun off from Lennar Corporation in February, and its stock has surged about 45% since—handily outpacing the S&P’s 9.5% gain in the same period. Earlier this month, Millrose said it expects to report revenues of about $179.3 million for the third quarter and net income of $105.1 million



For long-term investors, Millrose offers a differentiated way to tap into housing demand through a capital-efficient, income-driven structure. The addition to Gilman Hill’s portfolio underscores confidence that the company’s scalable model and predictable income streams fit well with the fund’s philosophy, which favors companies with significant cash flow, dividend income, and attractive valuations relative to the market.

