Gillette India's Q2 profit rises on demand for grooming products

November 04, 2022 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Priya Sagar for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gillette India Ltd GILE.NS reported a 5.9% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its grooming products ahead of the festive season.

Gillette India, which is 75% owned by Procter & Gamble PG.N, said its net profit rose to 867.8 million rupees ($10.52 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 819.3 million rupees a year earlier.

Demand for branded personal care products from high-income consumers has held up. With prices of certain commodities softening, profits for fast-moving consumer goods companies are expected to improve, according to analysts.

Gillette, which makes shaving system and cartridges as well as Oral B toothbrushes, said its quarterly revenue from operations rose 8.2% to 6.2 billion rupees.

Revenue from its grooming segment rose 15.8% to 4.9 billion rupees, while that from its oral care products unit fell 13.5% to 1.3 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.5000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Priya.Sagar@thomsonreuters.com;))

