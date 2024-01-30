Gillette India's Q2 profit rises on better demand

Gillette India GILE.NS, known for its shaving razors and Oral B toothbrushes, posted a 39.6% rise in its second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by increased demand and launch of more premium products.

Gillette India, in which consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co PG.N holds a majority stake, reported a profit of 1.04 billion rupees ($12.5 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 744.5 million rupees a year earlier.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.4% for the quarter.

Gillette India also declared an interim dividend of 85 rupees per share for the financial year 2023-24, which includes a one-time special dividend of 40 rupees per share.

For further results highlights, click here:

KEY CONTEXT

Gillette is capitalising on the changing consumer preferences in India in recent years, as a significant number of consumers, particularly the rising middle-class, favour branded products over unbranded local alternatives.

The surge in the company's second-quarter profit follows a single-digit growth in the previous quarter.

Rival Colgate-Palmolive (India) COLG.NS reported a 35.7% jump in the December-quarter profit, aided by healthy urban demand and a fall in expenses.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Gillette India Ltd

GILE.NS

50.29

31.76

11.21

17.20

Strong Buy

1

0.88

1.31

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

COLG.NS

50.07

34.05

8.09

10.97

Hold

28

1.10

1.70

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HLL.NS

50.90

35.33

6.80

9.37

Buy

19

0.89

1.64

Marico Ltd

MRCO.NS

41.20

29.39

8.49

10.06

Buy

38

0.88

0.87

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 83.1217 Indian rupees

OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3u4w7H5

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.