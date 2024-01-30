Gillette India's Q2 profit rises on better demand

Gillette India GILE.NS, known for its shaving razors and Oral B toothbrushes, posted a 39.6% rise in its second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by increased demand and launch of more premium products.
Gillette India, in which consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co PG.N holds a majority stake, reported a profit of 1.04 billion rupees ($12.5 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 744.5 million rupees a year earlier.
Its revenue from operations rose 3.4% for the quarter.
Gillette India also declared an interim dividend of 85 rupees per share for the financial year 2023-24, which includes a one-time special dividend of 40 rupees per share.
KEY CONTEXT
Gillette is capitalising on the changing consumer preferences in India in recent years, as a significant number of consumers, particularly the rising middle-class, favour branded products over unbranded local alternatives.
The surge in the company's second-quarter profit follows a single-digit growth in the previous quarter.
Rival Colgate-Palmolive (India) COLG.NS reported a 35.7% jump in the December-quarter profit, aided by healthy urban demand and a fall in expenses.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Revenue growth
Profit growth
Mean rating*
# of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
Gillette India Ltd
GILE.NS
50.29
31.76
11.21
17.20
Strong Buy
1
0.88
1.31
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
COLG.NS
50.07
34.05
8.09
10.97
Hold
28
1.10
1.70
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HLL.NS
50.90
35.33
6.80
9.37
Buy
19
0.89
1.64
Marico Ltd
MRCO.NS
41.20
29.39
8.49
10.06
Buy
38
0.88
0.87
* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell
** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- All data from LSEG
-- $1 = 83.1217 Indian rupees
OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3u4w7H5
