News & Insights

US Markets
PG

Gillette India's Q2 profit rises on better demand

January 30, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

Gillette India GILE.NS, known for its shaving razors and Oral B toothbrushes, posted a 39.6% rise in its second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by increased demand and launch of more premium products.

Gillette India, in which consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co PG.N holds a majority stake, reported a profit of 1.04 billion rupees ($12.5 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 744.5 million rupees a year earlier.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.4% for the quarter.

Gillette India also declared an interim dividend of 85 rupees per share for the financial year 2023-24, which includes a one-time special dividend of 40 rupees per share.

For further results highlights, click here:

KEY CONTEXT

Gillette is capitalising on the changing consumer preferences in India in recent years, as a significant number of consumers, particularly the rising middle-class, favour branded products over unbranded local alternatives.

The surge in the company's second-quarter profit follows a single-digit growth in the previous quarter.

Rival Colgate-Palmolive (India) COLG.NS reported a 35.7% jump in the December-quarter profit, aided by healthy urban demand and a fall in expenses.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Gillette India Ltd

GILE.NS

50.29

31.76

11.21

17.20

Strong Buy

1

0.88

1.31

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

COLG.NS

50.07

34.05

8.09

10.97

Hold

28

1.10

1.70

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HLL.NS

50.90

35.33

6.80

9.37

Buy

19

0.89

1.64

Marico Ltd

MRCO.NS

41.20

29.39

8.49

10.06

Buy

38

0.88

0.87

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 83.1217 Indian rupees

OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3u4w7H5

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.