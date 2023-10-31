News & Insights

Gillette India's Q1 profit rises on steady demand for grooming products

October 31, 2023 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by Aleef Jahan for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gillette India GILE.NS, known for its shaving razors, posted a nearly 7% rise in its quarterly profit on Tuesday, as moderating inflation helped lift demand for its grooming products, including in the country's hinterlands.

Gillette India, in which consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co PG.N holds a 75% stake, said its first quarter profit rose to 926.9 million rupees ($11.13 million) from 867.8 million rupees a year ago.

India's annual retail inflation eased to 6.83% in August from 7.44% in July, further easing to 5.02% in September on softer food prices, helping revive consumers' discretionary spending.

Revenue from its mainstay grooming segment, which accounts for over three-fourths of the total revenue, rose 7.8%, while the smaller oral care segment reported a 7% increase.

Gillette India's total revenue from operations climbed 7.7% to 6.68 billion rupees.

Total expenses for the company rose nearly 10% led by a 36% climb in the stock-in-trade purchase costs.

Fellow P&G Group company, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care PROC.NS on Monday posted a 36% jump in its quarterly profit.

Gillette India's shares dipped 0.3% after the results. It rose 20.7% in the July-September quarter, compared with a 1.1% drop in the Nifty FMCG index .NIFTYFMCG.

($1 = 83.2575 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((aleefjahan.cs@thomsonreuters.com;))

