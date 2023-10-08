Gillette India (NSE:GILLETTE) Price Target Increased by 23.96% to 7,017.60

The average one-year price target for Gillette India (NSE:GILLETTE) has been revised to 7,017.60 / share. This is an increase of 23.96% from the prior estimate of 5,661.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,948.80 to a high of 7,224.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.72% from the latest reported closing price of 6,117.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gillette India. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 31.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILLETTE is 0.01%, a decrease of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.57% to 160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 25.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILLETTE by 25.79% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILLETTE by 16.03% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILLETTE by 19.07% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 47.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILLETTE by 33.10% over the last quarter.

