Gillespie Charles Updates Holdings in Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

Fintel reports that Gillespie Charles has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.36MM shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB). This represents 14.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.09MM shares and 15.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.56% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gambling.com Group is $12.92. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 28.56% from its latest reported closing price of $10.05.

The projected annual revenue for Gambling.com Group is $96MM, an increase of 46.70%. The projected annual EPS is $0.58, an increase of 165.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gambling.com Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAMB is 0.13%, an increase of 3.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 4,021K shares. The put/call ratio of GAMB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 1,613K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 1.90% over the last quarter.

SBVAX - ClearBridge Small Cap Value Fund holds 216K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 210K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Teton Advisors holds 194K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 194K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.