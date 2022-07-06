Gilinski's bid for Colombian Grupo Argos declared void

BOGOTA, July 6 (Reuters) - A bid by tycoon Jaime Gilinski for a major holding in Grupo Argos, Colombia's largest industrial conglomerate, was declared void on Wednesday after failing to receive acceptances for a minimum number of shares.

Nugil SAS, controlled by Gilinski, had offered to acquire between 26% and 32.5% of Grupo Argos ARG.CN at a price of $4.28 per share.

At the end of the offer period, Gilinski had received acceptances for his acquisition of only 73,466,106 shares of Grupo Argos, equivalent to 11.08% of all outstanding.

"The bid to buy ordinary shares of Grupo Argos, addressed to the issuer's shareholders, has been declared void due to the fact that during the offer term the minimum number of shares that NUGIL S.A.S. offered to buy was not accepted," the stock exchange said in a statement.

In the past few months Gilinski - owner of GNB Sudameris Bank and one of the richest businessmen in Colombia - has launched takeover bids for investment holding company Grupo SURA SIS.CN and Nutresa NCH.CN, the largest producer of processed foods.

Grupo Argos is a holding company. Through the companies Cementos Argos, Celsia and Odinsa, it has businesses in cement, in road and airport concessions, and in conventional and renewable energy.

Grupo SURA, Nutresa and Grupo Argos are part of the so-called Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno, a conglomerate in which hundreds of companies are partners.

