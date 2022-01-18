Gilinski launches second offer for Nutresa shares

BOGOTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Colombia's Grupo Gilinski launched a second public acquisition offer for shares in food producer Nutresa NCH.CN, the country's financial regulator said, after securing 27.69% of its shares in an offer that ended earlier this month.

Gilinski became the second-largest shareholder in both Nutresa and investment company Grupo SURA SIS.CN last week, after securing 25.42% of SURA.

Both SURA and Nutresa are part of conglomerate Grupo Empresarial Antioqueno (GEA), which controls more than 100 companies, including industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos ARG.CN, energy generator Celsia CEL.CN and bank Bancolombia BIC.CN.

Banker Jaime Gilinski - one of Colombia's richest men and the owner of GNB Sudameris, among many other businesses - has been shaking up the previously quiet GEA conglomerate of tightly interwoven holdings.

Companies in the group have said the SURA and Nutresa offers undervalue them and they are seeking international partners.

The regulator said in a statement on Monday it had received a request to authorise the acquisition offer and the purchase price would be $10.48 for each share.

"The public acquisition offer is formulated to acquire a minimum quantity of shares equivalent to 18.3% and a maximum quantity equivalent to 22.8%," it added.

Trading of Nutresa shares has been suspended pending the formal offer, the statement said.

A spokesperson for Nutresa said the company had no comment for now on the offer. Gilinski told Reuters he would have no comment until the offer was over.

Colombia's Grupo Gilinski makes offer to increase Grupo SURA stake

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Carlos Vargas; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.