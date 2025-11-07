Markets
Gilead's Trodelvy Misses Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 ASCENT-07 Breast Cancer Study

November 07, 2025 — 09:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) on Friday reported that the Phase 3 ASCENT-07 study, evaluating Trodelvy versus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment after endocrine therapy in HR+/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

Trodelvy is currently being studied in multiple Phase 3 trials across various tumor types.

The drug is approved in more than 50 countries for second-line or later treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and in over 40 countries for certain patients with pre-treated HR+/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

