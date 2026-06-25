Gilead's Trodelvy Gets FDA Nod For First-Line Treatment Of Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Trodelvy for first-line treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC).

Importantly, the FDA approval for using Trodelvy in first-line mTNBC is either as a single agent for adult patients who are not candidates for PD-(L)1 inhibitor-based therapy or in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) or Keytruda Qlex (Pembrolizumab and Berahyaluronidase alfa-mph) for patients whose tumours express Programmed Death-Ligand 1(PD-L1), Combined Positive Score(CPS) equal or above 10, as determined by an FDA-authorised test.

Trodelvy, or sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, is a Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

TNBC is an aggressive type of breast cancer, and the company estimates that this accounts for approximately 15% of all breast cancers. Notably, among women with metastatic TNBC, the five-year survival rate is 12%, compared with 28% for those with other types of metastatic BC.

The FDA approval is based on statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) data from the Phase 3 ASCENT-03 and ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 trials.

In the study that supported approval, the Trodelvy-based regimen reduced the risk of disease progression or death in first-line mTNBC by 38% as monotherapy versus chemotherapy in PD-L1-ineligible disease in ASCENT-03, and by 35% in combination with Keytruda versus Keytruda plus chemotherapy in PD-L1+ disease in ASCENT-04.

Trodelvy is also currently being evaluated in ongoing Phase 3 trials across other tumour types with high Trop-2 expression.

Apart from the current approval, the TRODELVY is approved for:

-Second line or later for the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or mTNBC who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

-For the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting.

In 2025, the company's TRODELVY-based sales increased 6% to $1.40 billion from $1.32 billion in the prior year.

GILD has traded between $105.79 and $157.29 over the last year. GILD closed Wednesday's trading at $125.16, up 0.09%.

In the overnight market, GILD is down 0.07%.at $125.07.

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