US Markets
GILD

Gilead's shares fall on concerns over high premium cancer deal

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc fell nearly 2% on Monday as investors questioned the steep premium the U.S. drugmaker was willing to pay for Immunomedics Inc.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O fell nearly 2% on Monday as investors questioned the steep premium the U.S. drugmaker was willing to pay for Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O.

Gilead on Sunday agreed to buy all the outstanding shares of Immunomedics for $88 per share, at a premium of about 108% over Friday's closing price of $42.25.

The deal gives Gilead access to Immunomedics' cancer treatment drug, Trodelvy, which was granted an accelerated approval in April by the U.S. Food and Drug administration for an aggressive and tough-to-treat type of breast cancer.

At least two brokerages raised concerns about the deal price.

Baird said Trodelvy should give Gilead a "nice addition" to cement its foothold in the cancer treatment sphere, but that it was "less than thrilled" about the price.

SVB Leerink expects the main push back from investors to be about the deal price, not the product or the commercial opportunity.

"Gilead's purchase price is at a 300% premium to where Immunomedics traded at the start of the year, and more than 100% higher than where the stock had recently traded," the brokerage said.

Gilead's shares were down 1.5% at $63.94 before the opening bell on Monday.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD IMMU

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular