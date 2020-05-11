Gilead's Remdesivir Supply Won't Meet U.S. Need, Analyst Says

The number of doses of the Gilead Sciences Covid-19 antiviral remdesivir being allocated to the U.S. is smaller than expected, according to analyst Brian Abrahams at RBC Capital Markets, and could mean that hundreds of thousands of sick Americans eligible for remdesivir treatment would not have access the drug in the coming months.

Gilead (ticker: GILD) has said it would donate 1.5 million doses of the drug globally, all of its existing supply, roughly enough to treat 140,000 people. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency-use authorization on May 1 allowing the drug to be prescribed to treat Covid-19 patients in the U.S.; Japan’s drug regulator followed with its own special approval on May 7.

On Saturday, the Department of Health & Human Services said Gilead would give 607,000 of the 1.5 million doses of remdesivir to the U.S. government within the next six weeks, what it said is enough to treat around 78,000 Covid-19 patients. New York, the epicenter of the crisis, has received 22,600 vials, enough to treat 2,900 patients, the most of any state. New Jersey has received enough to treat 1,048.

“Our modeling now suggests that potentially more than 300k eligible [patients] will not have access to remdesivir through the end of July, with immediate inability to cover even half of the U.S. [patients] in May, and continued limited supply through nearly the end of the year,” Abrahams wrote.

Gilead is working to increase production of the drug, and said it will make 500,000 treatment courses by October, and 1 million by December. The company is also in talks with outside chemical and drug companies to make remdesivir over the next two years for foreign markets.

Abrahams said the figures point to continued shortfalls, and the rollout plan falls far short of the volumes expected.

“HHS announced that only 40%…of the initial batch of GILD-donated vials are being directed to the U.S., significantly less than the 80% we initially estimated in our base case,” Abrahams wrote. “Additionally, these initial 607k vials would be rolled out over the next six weeks to all 50 states, with the first two batches comprising just under 50k total vials already shipped to limited geographies this past week—slower than our anticipated immediate rollout.”

Shares of Gilead were flat in premarket trading on Monday, while S&P 500 futures were down 1.1%. The stock is up 19.3% this year.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.