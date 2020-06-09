Gilead's remdesivir slows progression of COVID-19 in monkeys - study

June 9 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O antiviral drug, remdesivir, prevented lung disease in macaques infected with the new coronavirus, a study published in medical journal Nature said on Tuesday.

In the study, macaques that received remdesivir did not show signs of respiratory disease and had reduced damage to the lungs, according to the study authors. https://go.nature.com/2Yj9xq2

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

