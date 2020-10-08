Gilead's remdesivir shaved 5 days off COVID-19 recovery time, reduced risk of death in some

CHICAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Final data from Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O antiviral drug remdesivir showed the treatment cut COVID-19 recovery time by five days compared with patients who got a placebo, one day faster than previously reported preliminary data showed, the company and researchers said on Thursday.

