Gilead's remdesivir meets main goal of trial in COVID-19 patients
April 29 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Wednesday its experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, had met the main goal of a trial testing it in COVID-19 patients.
The trial was being conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and more details on the data would be provided at an upcoming briefing by the NIAID, Gilead said.
