Gilead's remdesivir meets main goal of trial in COVID-19 patients

April 29 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O said on Wednesday its experimental antiviral drug, remdesivir, had met the main goal of a trial testing it in COVID-19 patients.

The trial was being conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and more details on the data would be provided at an upcoming briefing by the NIAID, Gilead said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.