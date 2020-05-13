Gilead's Remdesivir Isn't Enough to Drive Its Stock Higher

Gilead Sciences stock is ticking lower after a report from The Wall Street Journal said that remdesivir is being tested with other drugs to find a more effective treatment for the illness.

It’s another piece of good news for Gilead (ticker: GILD), which went years without any news after curing hepatitis-C. In fact, Gilead entered 2020 trading near a five-year low, despite having made investments in NASH and the acquisition of Kite Pharma.

This year has been another story. Gilead stock is up nearly 20% in 2020 as it became clear that remdesivir, originally designed to treat ebola, might be effective in the treatment of Covid-19. While the drug is far from perfect, trials showed that it was effective, especially when it was given early in the course of the disease.

For now, remdesivir doesn’t seem to be a moneymaking opportunity, with Gilead giving away existing doses. How it plans to profit from the drug remains to be seen, though it is trying to find a way to create an inhaled version. Gilead has also licensed the drug to generic manufacturers royalty free until the end of the crisis or another treatment or a vaccine is available. Still, the news that it is being tested with other drugs suggests that the commercial opportunity is large if coronavirus proves impossible to eradicate completely.

According to the Journal, six trails are being conducted pairing remdesivir with other drugs. while another five are being conducted that pair new drugs with a hospital’s current choice, usually remdesivir.

Remdesivir may not be reason enough to buy Gilead stock, however. JPMorgan analyst Cory Kasimov writes that the stock has “received ample market credit” for remdesivir, and that the long-term commercial opportunity isn’t so great. “Remdesivir is unlikely to result in tangible long-term cash flows and a short-term $5B boost sales has marginal impact on our overall valuation,” he says.

The bigger issue, then, is what Gilead has that can drive immediate growth. The answer, according to Kasimov: Not much. “Other opportunities for growth will take time to play out,” he writes, leaving his Neutral rating on the stock in place.

Gilead stock has dipped 0.3% to $77.69 Wednesday around noon, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has dropped 1.8% to $128.72. The S&P 500 has fallen 1.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slumped 494.12 points, or 2%, and the Nasdaq Composite is off 2%.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

