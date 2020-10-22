Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

Adds approval details

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.Oantiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.

Gilead said it expects to meet global demand for the drug in October.

Remdesivir, previously granted emergency use approval to treat COVID-19, was one of the drugs used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection.

The company said it is now the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment in the United States.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

