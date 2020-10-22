Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

US Markets
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.Oantiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.

Gilead said it expects to meet global demand for the drug in October.

Remdesivir, previously granted emergency use approval to treat COVID-19, was one of the drugs used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection.

The company said it is now the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment in the United States.

