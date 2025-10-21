Markets
GILD

Gilead's Lyvdelzi Receives Health Canada Approval For Primary Biliary Cholangitis

October 21, 2025 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) on Tuesday announced that Health Canada has approved Lyvdelzi for the treatment of adults with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare, chronic autoimmune liver disease that gradually destroys the liver's bile ducts.

Lyvdelzi is approved for use in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in patients with an inadequate response to UDCA alone, or as monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate UDCA.

The market authorization has been granted with conditions, pending the results of clinical trials to confirm its therapeutic benefit. The conditional approval was primarily based on positive data from the Phase 3 RESPONSE study.

Gilead stock was down 0.32% in pre-market at $122.71.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.